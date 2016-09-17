Mrs. Nona Stanton

Mrs. Stanton was born in Washington County daughter of the late Robert and Ester McKee Duncan. In addition to her parents, she was also proceeded in death by daughters Karen and Debbie Stanton, grandchild Serena Stanton, six sisters, and five brothers.

Mrs. Stanton graduated from Washington College Academy in 1948. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David Stanton; children, Brenda Johnson (Tommy), Sam Stanton (Cathy), Randy Stanton (Teresa), Lesa Orr (Vernon), Joy Bowman (Kevin), Greg Stanton (Carol), and Keith Stanton (Candi); grandchildren Tommy Jr and Marty Johnson, Lori Fannon, Scott Stanton, Mitzi Broyles, Jonathan Orr, Jennifer McAmis, Randy Stanton II, Tiffany Stanton, Rusty Stanton, Amanda Stanton, Kody Stanton, John Bowman II, Greg Bowman, Cody Lacina, and 29 great grandchildren.

The family extends a special thank you to Caris Hospice and Shirley Bennett for their loving care.

Funeral services for Mrs. Stanton will be held 8:00 PM, Monday, September 19, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor David Effler and Brother Roy Jenkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM prior to the service.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday at Mount Wesley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Monty Treadway, Jim Burkey, Jim Cash, Winford Baldwin, Cody Lacina, Gary Stanton, and Mike Broyles.

Condolences may be sent to the Stanton family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821