Julia (Judy) Helen Dowdy Norris

Born in Norwalk, OH to the late Frederick Sanford (FS) Dowdy and Pearl Mae Prince Dowdy, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Dr. Ashley Dowdy, MD, and Dr. Barton Dowdy. She married William O. Norris on June 15, 1939 and together they served pastorates in OH, IN, WV, and TN. After retirement, they worked for the Christian Missionary Fellowship at a congregation in Burnley, Lancashire, England.

Mrs. Norris was an avid Christian writer/storyteller and majored in English and writing at Bethany College, Butler University and West Liberty State College. In her late 40’s, she returned to college to finish her degree, but was told by her professors to quit school and “get published.” Her first manuscript was accepted, and she wrote several books and articles for Standard Publishing, the Billy Graham Association and College Press. An accomplished musician and speaker, she used her skills as pianist, soloist, and choir director at numerous women’s and senior retreats. She volunteered for the American Heart Association, Red Cross, and Johnson City Medical Center, and worked briefly as an assistant librarian at Ben Davis Jr. High.

Survivors include a son, Dr. Frederick W. Norris and wife Carol, and daughters Rebecca Norris-Brown and Nona Lohr and husband Dr. Thomas Lohr of Albuquerque, NM. Judy was the proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at Grandview Christian Church, 300 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM with a Celebration of Life Service following at 11:00AM with Dr. Aaron Wymer, Minister and Dr. Thomas Lohr, Minister officiating. A Graveside Service will be held following the service at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home. Pallbearers will include Ben Lohr, Will Lohr, Mark Norris, Michael Langley and James Garbe. Maxwell Garbe, Michael Jocob Bier, Parker Langley, and Samuel Parlier will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Milligan College, 1 Blowers Blvd, Milligan College, TN 37682 or to Emmanuel Christian Seminary, 1 Walker Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories may be shared with notes at the remembrance table during the visitation, or shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Norris family.