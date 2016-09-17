Dorothy Baird Carpenter

After graduating from East Tennessee State College, she began her career in education as a teacher/librarian at Washington College Academy. She earned a Masters Degree from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University and became a librarian at Lees McRae College and later King College. On a federally funded fellowship, she did post-graduate work at the University of Minnesota. She became a library educator at Appalachian State University. After 19 years, she retired from ETSU as an associate professor.

Mrs. Carpenter was active in the library education association until her retirement. She was a member of the Johnson City Monday Club and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Clayton L. Carpenter, in 2001; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and James P. Hayes, Jr.; and niece, Cheryl L. Hayes.

Dorothy is survived by her stepdaughter, LTC. Patricia Schiefer, USAFR (ret) of San Antonio, TX; grandson, Dr. Matthew A. Schiefer and wife, Dr. Marjorie Montanez of Cleveland, Ohio; niece Bobbie Phillips and husband, Dennis of Kingsport; nephew, James (Jay) Hayes of Kingsport; grand-nephew, James Phillips and wife, Crystal of Kingsport; and grand-nephew, Evan Hayes of Kingsport.

At the request of the deceased there will not be a funeral or memorial service. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 9:00 am at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Paul Helphinstine officiating.

Please no flowers, rather memorials may be made to the ETSU Sherrod Library Scholarship Fund c/o Pat VanZandt, P.O. Box 70300, Johnson City, TN 37614, or to the charity of one’s choice.

