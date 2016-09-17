Diana M. Hyatt

Survivors include two sons, Kevin Hyatt and wife, Cathy of Piney Flats and Danny Hyatt of Johnson City; a brother, David King and wife, Pam of Johnson City; a sister, Becky King also of Johnson City; a grandson, Austin Hyatt; a step-grandson, Dustin Wolfe; a great-grandson, Brantley Hyatt; a very special friend of 30+ years, Jimmie Dee Hicks of Piney Flats; a sister-in-law, Karen King; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Ms. Hyatt will be conducted at 7:00 PM Monday, September 19, 2016 in the Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Donnie Humphrey officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 20, 2016 in the New Bethel Cemetery, New Bethel Road, Piney Flats. Pallbearers will be grandsons and friends. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Wellmont Hospice Group for their wonderful care and compassion. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245