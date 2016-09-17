Conley Wayne Fender

Mr. Fender was a native of Burnsville, North Carolina and the son of the late Clayton and Cindy Atkins-Hutchins.

Conley was a helpful and hardworking man. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army where he served in the Korean war. Upon returning home from the military he developed a passion for electronics. He was the owner of R&M Electronics Radio Shack for over 20 years. He was a wonderful loving husband and father who was kind and strived to please others. He was a long time member of Marbleton Free Will Baptist Church where he served as Trustee for many years. Conley enjoyed many hobbies such as restoring old car, hunting, fishing, football, and associating with church friends and family.

Mr. Fender is preceded in death by his brother J.B Fender and sister, Hattie Fender-Edwards.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Shirley Phillips-Fender; daughter, Katherine L. Miller; brother, Billy Rex Fender and wife Thelma of Tusculum, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and family to share memories on Sunday, September 18, 2016 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Kenneth Grindstaff, Rev. Tim Broyles and Rev. Sam Ferguson officiating. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2016 at 2:30PM at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Attendees are asked to gather at the funeral home by 1:45PM to follow in procession. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Phillips, John Phillips, David Phillips, Gary Fender, Mark Phillips and Johnathan Booth. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Woodby, Wayne Tipton, Michael Phillips, Dennis Edwards, Danny Edwards, Harold Block, James Laughren and Albert Fender.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Brittany Simmons, niece and caretaker, and to the second floor nurses of the Cardiac unit of Holston Valley Medical Center for the loving care given to Mr. Fender.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marbleton Free Will Baptist Church, 1703 Marbleton Road, Unicoi, TN or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.

Memories and condolences may be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is serving the Fender family.