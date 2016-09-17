Ashley Elizabeth Block, 25, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2016, in Athens, Georgia after being struck by a drunk driver while biking with friends. Ashley was born on May 6th, 1991 in Johnson City, TN to parents Dr. William Arthur Block Jr. and Teri Odom Block of Jonesborough. She attended schools in Johnson City through 7th grade then moved with her family to Minnesota. She then attended and graduated valedictorian from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, MN in 2009. She then graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of the South in Sewanee, TN, in 2013. She was currently attending the University of Georgia as a PhD student in the Department of Anthropology and Integrated Conservation where she had received the prestigious UGA Graduate Research Fellow Assistantship Award.

Due to her spirit of hard work and determination, she received many awards of which she was very proud including the Yeatman Biology Award. She was twice recipient of the High School Academic All American Award in Lacrosse and a four time recipient of a university letter in Cross Country.

She was a proud member of Kappa Delta Sorority and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She attended and served God at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Athens, GA. Ashley enjoyed life and everything it had to offer. She loved music, art, cooking, animals, and was an especially fierce advocate for the earth. She truly planned to save the world. Her dreams knew no bounds.

Her friends and family remained her focus despite her many endeavors. Without exception everyone who knew her received her unconditional love. She made everyone she met feel special and valued. She was an avid runner, cyclist and triathlete, having completed more events than one could count. Her good sportsmanship and love of competition was unequaled. Most of all, she loved being in the company of fellow competitors. She traveled the world and loved making new friends across the globe.

Ashley was preceded in death by her grandfather, William Arthur Block, Sr. and her grandmother, Betty McAvoy Odom.

Ashley is survived by her loving parents, her brother, Will, whom she loved and of whom she was immensely proud. Her grandparents whom she adored, Brazilla D. Odom, Mt. Carmel, TN, and Barbara F. Block, Johnson City, TN; great grandmother, Elizabeth Placie Franzel, Land O’ Lakes, FL; special aunts and their families, Marla Odom, Mt. Carmel, Deborah (John) Kelly, Valerie (Bobby) Orfield, Johnson City, TN, and Julia (Edward) Castro, Land O’Lakes, FL; cousins, Tyler & Holly Orfield, Madison, Anastasia and Michael Kelly, all of Johnson City, Deeann Hensley, Brian and Ben Herndon, all of Land O’Lakes, FL; adopted uncle and dear friend, Greg Hambleton, Castleberry, FL; special friends too numerous to count including her “A” team, Ethan, Charlie, Rachel, Mary Margaret, Laura, Kate, Atticus, John, and her loyal companion Max…The list is only limited by the length of this page.

A Memorial Service to honor the life of Ashley Elizabeth Block will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Father Spenser Simrill officiating. Music will be under the direction of Martha Painter. A Committal and Inurnment service will be held in Sewanee, TN, at a later date.

The family will greet friends and share memories on Monday, September 19, 2016, from 4:00 PM till 7:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the Blocks have asked that donations be made in Ashley’s name to any of the following organizations that were closest to her heart: Athens Area Humane Society, www.athenshumanesociety.org, Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Athens, GA, www.emmanuelathens.org, or Sewanee Annual Fund (one of Ashley’s goals was to have 100% class participation, no matter the amount) annualfund.sewanee.edu.

Words of sympathy and encouragement may be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN, 37604, (423) 610-7171 is serving the Block family.