Roy A. Moore

Roy graduated from Washington College Academy in May of 1943 and then entered into the US Army in June of 1943. He was a member of the 9th Armored Infantry Division, 52nd Battalion in which he fought in the Battle of Bulge in Luxembourg. He was captured on December 18, 1944 by the German forces where he remained a POW until May 7, 1945. Roy was a Purple Heart Recipient. He returned to the South Central Community of Chuckey, TN to the farm he grew up on and then moved to Johnson City in 1946.

Roy was a faithful member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church since 1960. He served as church treasurer and head usher for over 40 years. Once Roy met someone, he would always remember and greet them by their first name.

Roy was employed by Kel-San Inc. from June 21, 1954 until his retirement in September 1993. He loved UT football and enjoyed watching all sports. He became an avid supporter of JDRF after his grandson, Brian, became a Type 1 diabetic at the age of 8.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by: his wife of 55 years, Velma Moore; three sisters, Virginia Kyker, Bertha Tossava and Carolyn Smith; and two brothers, O.O. Moore and Eugene Moore.

Survivors include: his wife Betty Wiseman Moore; one son, Randy Moore and his wife Becky; one grandson, Brian Moore and his wife Brittany; two great-granddaughters, Brinley Kate and Blakely Alise; two sisters, Sally Kate Fleenor and her husband Lloyd and Gloriann O’Dell and her husband Earland; two brothers, Russell Moore and Johnny Moore and his wife Anna; and several nieces and nephews.

Roy’s family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Lakebridge Health Care Center for the loving care and friendship they provided for the last three years; especially Russell, David, Chris, Toni and Mary.

The family of Roy Moore will receive friends from 10 AM until 12 PM Monday, September 19, 2016 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12 PM with Rev. Gerald Casson officiating. Pallbearers include: Tom Whitson, Phil Dickerson, Jon Fleenor, Erik Fleenor, Rick Moore and Chris O’Dell. Graveside services will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 1:45 PM Monday.

Honorary pallbearers include: Rolling Thunder, George Hatcher, William Shumaker, Chester Blankenship, Joe Thomas, Danny Meador, Clyde Duty, Alan Broyles and the American Legion Post #24.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to either: Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 Princeton Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 355 Trane Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919.

