Richard “Rick” Oliver

Survivors include his companion: Kim Oliver. His Children: Clara Rickishia Oliver Hall & husband Jeremy and Richard Joe Oliver all of the home. Five Grandchildren: Makenzie, Elijah, Addison, Peyton and Reagan. His Mother: Betty Jo Oliver, Elizabethton. A Sister: Alicia Oliver Honeycutt and husband Buster, Elizabethton. An adopted-son: Timothy Hickman, Knoxville. His special cousin: Gina Beth Oliver. His four legged furry friends: Stella, Izzy, Meka, Little Bit and Cherry. Special uncles and aunts, Jerry and Cathy Oliver, J.D. and Frances Holly, and Beth Oliver.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Wilson officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2016 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday will be: Dan Britt, Joey Lowe, Tony Wilson, Joseph Mathis, Chris Trivette, Bob Cordell, Steve Storey and Buster Honeycutt. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Tommy Lyons, Robert Mathis, Chuck Mathis, Tommy Williams, Bob Williams, Logan Shell, Logan Russell, Brooks Carver, O.B. Foster, Roger Livingston, Shane Robinson and Kevin Clark. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Chris Trivette, Joseph Mathis and Logan Russell for all their help and friendship. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence or the residence of his mother, Betty Jo Oliver. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Oliver family.