Linda Casey Tolley

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, one daughter, Kim Tolley, Erwin; one granddaughter, Victoria Ledford, Johnson City; one grandson, Daniel Shults, Erwin; six brothers: Carlos Casey and wife, Betty of Jonesborough, Bobby Casey and wife, Marsha, Richard Casey and wife, Candy, Johnny Casey, Ronnie Casey and wife, Brenda, David Casey and wife, Brenda, all of Erwin. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Monday, September 19, 2016 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Kevin Laws and Reverend Otis Banks will officiate at the 8:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Committal service will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 in the Bumpus Cove Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should assemble by 10:30 A. M. Tuesday at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made toward her funeral expenses to Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.

