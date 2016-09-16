Henry Richard Barnett

He was a member of The Truckers Union and attended Faith Freewill Baptist Church and Clark Street Baptist Church both in Johnson City, TN.

Survivors include: two daughters; Loretta Barnett Cloyd, of Jonesborough, TN, and Dorothy Morrell, (C.L.), of Unicoi, TN, three grandsons; Matthew Cloyd, and Brett and Joshua Barnett, a great grandson; Maverick Cloyd, several nieces and nephews, and special neighbor and friends; Cecil Bowman, and Rick Metcalf.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by: his son; Rick Barnett, brothers; Ernest and Ralph, and sisters; Sylvia Street, Carrie Lee Yelton, Goldie Barnett, and Ruth Thompson.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Lakebridge Skilled Center, and Amedisys Hospice.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 4:00PM in Morris - Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City, TN, with Kenneth Grindstaff and Joe Beaver officiating. Music will be provided by Kathy Thompson and Kevin Vines. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Barnett family.