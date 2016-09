Diana M. Hyatt

PINEY FLATS - Diana M. Hyatt of Piney Flats passed away Thursday, September 15, 2016. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 PM Monday, September 19, 2016 in the Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Donnie Humphrey officiating. A complete obituary will be in Sunday’s edition of the Press. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home is serving the Hyatt family.