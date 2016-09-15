Randy Wayne Goodroe

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by two brothers, Benny Fisher and Ben Fisher.

Survivors include his son, Matthew Goodroe, Johnson City; step-daughter, Tabitha Howell, Kingsport, TN; two sisters, Connie Barnes and husband, Ronnie, Johnson City, Carolyn Brown, Newland, North Carolina; three brothers, Charlie Goodroe and Mickey Fisher, both of Johnson City, Robert Fisher, Waterford, Pennsylvania. Several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his many, many friends also survive.

The funeral service for Mr. Goodroe will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Monday, September 19, 2016 in the East Chapel with Rev. Roy Yelton officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. It was the wishes of Randy to be cremated.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN is serving the Goodroe family. (423) 928-6111.