Randy Wayne Goodroe

• Today at 4:24 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Randy Wayne Goodroe, age 58, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2016 at the residence of his sister in Johnson City following a brief illness. He was born in Asheville, North Carolina and was a son of the late Everett and June Shelton Fisher. Mr. Goodroe worked in construction and was of the Baptist faith. He was a person that loved the outdoors, and he could be found riding his four wheeler through the mountains, or you could find him hunting or fishing. Randy was happy as long as he was outside.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by two brothers, Benny Fisher and Ben Fisher.

Survivors include his son, Matthew Goodroe, Johnson City; step-daughter, Tabitha Howell, Kingsport, TN; two sisters, Connie Barnes and husband, Ronnie, Johnson City, Carolyn Brown, Newland, North Carolina; three brothers, Charlie Goodroe and Mickey Fisher, both of Johnson City, Robert Fisher, Waterford, Pennsylvania. Several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his many, many friends also survive.

The funeral service for Mr. Goodroe will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Monday, September 19, 2016 in the East Chapel with Rev. Roy Yelton officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. It was the wishes of Randy to be cremated.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN is serving the Goodroe family. (423) 928-6111.