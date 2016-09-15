I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith:

ROAN MOUNTAIN - Mary Herrell Troutman, 94, Roan Mountain went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at the Roan Highlands Nursing Center after an extended illness. A native of Mitchell County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Frank & Sarah Tipton Randolph. She had lived most of her life in Tennessee. Until her illness she was an active member of the Burbank Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband Rev. Holt Herrell whom she married in 1942 and served along with him as a true and dedicated pastor’s wife for 18 years in several Free Will Baptist Churches in North Carolina and Tennessee. After his death she married Jess Troutman who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her children: Randy Holt and wife Faith Herrell, Winchester, Tennessee and Judy and husband Gary Stocton, Johnson City. Four Grandchildren: Kelly Flowers & husband Brad, Kathy Haughaboo and husband Kevin, Kristi Sheffield & husband Kevin and Chad Stocton & wife Janel. Her Great Grandchildren: Caroline, Jack & Cade Sheffield, Augusta Haughaboo, Ford & Kate Flowers & Aleena Stocton. Her Sister: JoAnne Adkins, Green Mountain, NC. Her Brother: Edwin Randolph and wife Betty, Aiken, SC. Several nieces & nephews. Her special friends: Wanda Milligan, Evelyn Roberts, Draper Heaton and her many friends of the Burbank Community.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in the Burbank Free Will Baptist Church, 122 Burbank Road, Roan Mountain, Tenn. 37687 with the Rev. Bill Greer and Rev. Randy English officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. David Foster. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Griffith Cemetery (Tipton Hill), Green Mountain, North Carolina. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the Burbank Free Will Baptist Church at 6:50 p.m. Friday and also at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Saturday will be: Chad Stocton, Kevin Sheffield, Brad Flowers, Kevin Haughaboo, Gene Herrell, Jack Sheffield, Cade Sheffield and Ford Flowers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ministers of the Jacks Creek Free Will Baptist Association, and her church family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Entire Staff of Roan Highlands Nursing Center for seven years of excellent care and the staff of Amedisys Hospice. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Burbank Free Will Baptist Church. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. To those who prefer, memorial contribution may be made in memory of Mrs Troutman to the Alzheimer’s Association, 207 N. Boone Street # 25, Johnson City, Tenn. 37604. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Troutman family