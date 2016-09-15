Kyle Dean Hyder

Survivors include his wife: Eddie Willis Hyder. Daughter & son-in-law: Diane & Randy Hyder, Watauga. Son: Jeffery Kyle Hyder of the home. His ex-daughter-in-law: Alecia Hyder, Elizabethton. Three Granddaughters: Lacey Hyder & John Whaley, Lindsay Hyder and Lauren Hyder. Two Sisters: Irene Morrell of Virginia and Jean Carroll of South Carolina. Four Brothers: Bill Hyder, Elizabethton, Perry Hyder, Hampton, Dana Allen Hyder, Rogersville and Keith Hyder, Flint, Michigan. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Perry Hyder and Rev. B.F. McKinney, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Hyder Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be: Byrl Clark, Jr., Hershel Scalf, Mike Clawson, Dana Willis, Curtis Hyder and Gaylynn Hyder. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Dugger, Jack Tolley, Jim Cable, Byrl Clark, Jack Tolley, Norman Lyons, friends and neighbors. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hyder family