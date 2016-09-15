John “Johnny” Dexter Adams, Jr.

Johnny was a Johnson City native and the son of the late John Dexter Adams, Sr. and Margaret Simmons Adams.

He was a graduate of Science Hill High School, where he was on the baseball and golf teams, and Milligan College, where he was a member of the tennis team.

Johnny was a licensed electrician and former longtime employee and owner of Adams Electric.

He was a member of First Christian Church, where he volunteered with the Spanish Ministry.

Johnny was an avid supporter of the Johnson City Cardinals and provided housing for many of their players. He was a first degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and was a history buff.

Johnny is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Hope Adams, Elizabethton; his son, Jordan Dexter Adams, Johnson City; his grandsons, Rhys and Noah Sheets, Elizabethton; his sisters, Gail Adams Bivins and husband Jeff, Debra Adams Hopson and husband David, Pam Adams White and husband David; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted Sunday, September 18, 2016, at 6:00 P.M. from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Roland Whittamore and Eddie Bryant, Ministers, officiating.

The graveside committal service will be held Monday at 11:00 A.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Joe Knisley, Frank Anderson, Finley Cook, Steve Love, Rick York and Danny Story. Honorary pallbearers will be Bernie Gray and Greer Craig. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:40 A.M. Monday to proceed to the cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday from 4:00-6:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Adams family. (928-6111)