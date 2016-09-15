Jeremiah Lee Collins has left behind to cherish his memories: Mother: Wendy Deanna Bennett Tipton and husband, Jeffery of Erwin; Father: Dewey Collins of Erwin; Sister: Julia Collins of Erwin; Aunts: Abigail Burton of Mississippi, Sarah Adcock and husband, Corey of Georgia; Uncles: David Anthony Briest of Erwin; Step Uncle: Michael Gillespie of Erwin; Grandmother: Donna Burton of Erwin; Great Grandmother: Shirley Bennett of Erwin; Grandmother: Jean Collins of Erwin.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Jeremiah Lee Collins in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2016 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Noah Taylor will officiate. Vocal selections will be provided by Stacy Valentine. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until the service time on Saturday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery. Those who will attend will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 9:30 AM to go in procession to Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers will be notified.

