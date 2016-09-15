James Guinn

James bravely served his country by serving in the United States Navy, where he trained as a radio operator and he was a devout member of Blountville Christian Church for over 52 years. James enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially during the Fall months and he always had a “Can Do” attitude. If you look around in the community, you can see James’ fingerprint on stained glass windows in many homes and churches. He enjoyed making these beautiful pieces of art for all people to enjoy. He enjoyed racing, way before NASCAR became a title, and most of all, he enjoyed being with his family.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Dorothy Utsman Guinn; and two brothers, Glen Guinn, and Clyde Guinn. Left to cherish his memories are his two daughters, Debbie Robertson and husband Flip, and Becky McClellan and husband Jimmy; five grandchildren, Brian Robertson, Mende McClellan Peters and husband Tommy, Andy McClellan, Nathan Robertson and wife Krista, and Noelle Patterson and husband Brian; two great grandchildren, Olivia Peters, and Margot Lily Robertson; and numerous other loving family members.

The family would like to give a special thank you to his grandson, Andy, for his continuous love and care; the VA Home Base Primary Care Team; private caregivers, Janie Dixon, and Lorie Beverly; and visiting angel, Letha Johnson.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, 2016 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Blountville Christian Church, located at 1680 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, TN. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm, immediately following the visitation at the church with Pastor Dwight Shaffer officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be David Jones, Wayne Feathers, Kieth Jones, Johnny Broyles, Dickey King, and Russell Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Guinn, Freddy Guinn, Jerry Guinn, and Larry McClellan. There will be a military honors Interment service on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 12:00 pm, at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 3/265.

The family requests, that in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made to Blountville Christian Church, PO BOX 528, Blountville, TN 37617.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.