She was preceded in death by her son, Craig Lockhart; first husband, Carl Lockhart; parents, Virgus and Elvie Mullins; sister, Evelyn Mullins; and two brothers, Keith and Harold Mullins.

Faye is survived by her husband, Don Smith, and other family members.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-2:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Allen Brummett officiating. Burial will follow at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch is serving the family of Faye Lockhart.