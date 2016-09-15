Dorothy “Dot” Loraine Overton Holbrook

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Gary Holbrook and his wife Barbara; a daughter, Amy Belcher and her husband Rick; a son-in-law, John Lowry; grandchildren, John Edgar Lowry and his wife Lori, Scott Lowry, Daniel Belcher and his wife Chelsea Boone, Steven Belcher and his girlfriend Rachel Katko, Matthew Belcher, and Sarah Belcher and her boyfriend, Jonathan Thompson; a special nephew, David “Punkin” Chapman; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain States Hospice, Dr. Stephanie Manginelli at Pinnacle Family Medicine, Dr. Jeff Farrow, Dr. Jeff Schoondyke, and Josh Mosley, FNP for their compassionate care and support.

The family will receive friends to share memories on Friday, September 16, 2016 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor William Lunceford officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dot’s grandsons. Attendees are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15AM to follow in procession. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Southside Baptist Church Mission House, 1928 Wheeler Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to Mountain States Foundation Pediatric Oncology Fund, 2335 Knob Creek Road, Suite 101, Johnson City, TN 37604.

