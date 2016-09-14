William Danes Cloughley

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosemary Williams Cloughley, daughter, Susan Cloughley Metcalf and son-in-law Tony Metcalf; son William R. Cloughley and daughter-in-law Lynnette Cloughley, granddaughters Lucy Miner and Maggie Cloughley, grandsons Joe Cloughley, Frank Kohl, Max Kohl and Sam Kohl, and great grandsons William Miner, Griffin Miner and Theodore Miner.

Capt. Cloughley was born in Sacramento, California, and was graduated from Stanford University. He held three master degrees – one in genetics and two in business administration.

He began his naval career in in 1952 and served two years on the destroyer U.S.S Frank Knox. He became a naval aviator with a total of 4,000 flight hours flying P-3 Orions, P5M Marlins, and other aircraft. He made six solo landings in a T-6 on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Saipan. He achieved the rank of Captain and served in the Navy for 28 years. During that time, he was Commander, Patrol Squadron 46 and Commander of Fleet Activities, Okinawa, Japan. After retiring from the Navy, he taught upper-level business courses at California State University, Sacramento.

Capt. Cloughley was awarded the following medals for his service: Legion of Merit (non-combat); Air Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Korean War Service Medal; and Vietnam War Service Medal (three-stars).

He was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church, of Sacramento, California. He will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.