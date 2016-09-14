Truman was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Reba Walker Billings.

Survivors include: his son, Leslie Billings and his wife Kathy Billings; sister and brother-in-law, Tiny and Jack Pennell; grandchildren, Ashley Billings and Aaron Billings and his wife Brittany; great granddaughter, Presleigh Billings; nieces and nephews, Kaye Wyatts, Paula and her husband Jerry Eller, and Marty Pennell and his wife Wanda; as well as girlfriend, Berla Smith.

Special thanks to all the staff of Cornerstone Village.

The family of Mr. Truman L. "Pappy" Billings will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Friday, September 16, 2016, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 AM with Rev. Edward W. Myers officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. The Boone Dam Post # 4933 will accord military honors.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Billings family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Billings family. (423) 282-1521