Mrs. Mary Bingham Morrell Manning

ELIZABETHTON - Mrs. Mary Bingham Morrell Manning, age 91, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2016 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Memorial services will be conducted October 15, 2016 at Boones Creek Christian Church. Mrs. Manning's full obituary will run at a later date. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821