M. Naydeane Hall

In addition to her parents, Naydeane was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil Hall; daughter, Priscilla Hall; son, Terry G. Hall; along with 10 brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her son, Gary D. Hall, 2 grandchildren G. Bradley Hall and Robin Hall; 6 great-grandchildren Madeline Hall, Grant Hall, A.J. Hall, Kennedy Barker, Kenley Barker and Brooke Hall several nieces and nephews.

Naydeane Hall’s family will be having a private family service at a later time .

Condolences can be sent to www.snydersmemorialgardens.com