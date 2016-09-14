M. Naydeane Hall

logo
GRAY - Naydeane Hall 90 of Gray, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 9, 2016. Mrs. Hall was born April 24, 1926 in Jenkins, Kentucky to the late Calvin and Mattie Hastings. Mrs. Hall and her late husband Denzil moved to the Gray area around 1972. Naydeane was of the Baptist faith and a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Being a retired florist she love flowers and gardening.

In addition to her parents, Naydeane was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil Hall; daughter, Priscilla Hall; son, Terry G. Hall; along with 10 brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her son, Gary D. Hall, 2 grandchildren G. Bradley Hall and Robin Hall; 6 great-grandchildren Madeline Hall, Grant Hall, A.J. Hall, Kennedy Barker, Kenley Barker and Brooke Hall several nieces and nephews.

Naydeane Hall’s family will be having a private family service at a later time .

Condolences can be sent to www.snydersmemorialgardens.com Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is serving the family with honor and compassion.