Linda A. Foister

JONESBOROUGH - Linda A. Foister, 71, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 11, 2016 from Johnson City Medical Center from a short, but hard fought battle with breast cancer. A celebration of life service for Linda A. Foister will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 15, 2016, in the Sunrise Chapel at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Mr. Kevin Holley, Minister and Pastor Charles Fitzsimmons officiating. Music will be under the direction of Stephanie Cole. A committal and graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, September 16, 2016, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearer will be Sonny Miller. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery on Friday at 10:20 AM. The family will greet friends and share memories on Thursday, September 15, 2016, from 5:00 PM until the service hour at 7:00 PM. Words of sympathy and encouragement may be sent to the family through our website, www.TetrickFuneralHome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN, 37604, (423) 610-7171 is serving the Foister family.