John "Johnny" Dexter Adams, Jr.

JOHNSON CITY - John "Johnny" Dexter Adams, Jr., 59, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, September 12, 2016, in Danville, VA. The complete obituary will be in the Friday edition of the Johnson City Press. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Adams family. (928-6111)