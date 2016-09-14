In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Crowder, in 1997.

Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Lisa Crowder of Johnson City; three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Todd Everard of Easley, SC, Melanie and Michael Merhoff of Aiken, SC, and Krisna and the Honorable Jim Goodwin of Blountville; one grandson, Matthew Cameron Merhoff of Danville, VA; one brother, Edward Stone III and his wife Janice of Point Clear, AL; five nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Cierra.

The family of Emily Ann Crowder will receive friends from 12 pm until 2 pm Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm Saturday under the direction of Brother Clay Hooks and Pastor Dean Presnell. Following the service, family and friends will proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 3 pm committal service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, and other medical staff that helped care for Emily.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Crowder family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Crowder family. (423) 282-1521