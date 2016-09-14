Elisabeth B. Marshall

She was a faithful member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, when there was a church meal, everyone looked for what she had cooked as it was always delicious.

Elisabeth also was a member of the Blue Ridge Quilting Guild.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Eugene Raymond Marshall (2001) and her daughter, Patricia H. Rakel preceded her in death.

Survivors include: three sons and two daughters-in-law, Rev. Stewart and Donna Marshall of Pine Bluff, AR, Thomas R. Marshall of the home and Jeff R. and Carole Marshall of Murfreesboro; a daughter, Susan Marshall of the home; and a niece, Barbara Schussler of Grossauheim, Germany also survives.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Friday, September 16, 2016 at 3:00 pm under the direction of Ref. Edward W. Myers at Our Savior Lutheran Church. A committal service will be conducted at Mt. Home National Cemetery is to be scheduled for a later date.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.

