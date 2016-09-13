Mrs. Virginia Sparger

Mrs. Sparger was a homemaker who enjoyed playing bridge and bunco and working in her yard. She was a faithful and beloved member of First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Ginger Sparger Dugger and her husband, Steve, Elizabethton; her son, Jerry Sparger and his wife, Virginia; Bentonville, VA; her sister, Dorothy Moore, Wake Forest, NC; a granddaughter, Bethany Dugger, Waynesville, NC; two grandsons, Nathan Dugger, Elizabethton; Kevin Sparger, Front Royal, VA; and two great-granddaughters, Katherine & Rita Sparger, Front Royal, VA. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sparger will be conducted on Friday, September 16, 2016, at 7:00 PM in the Tetrick Funeral Home, Chapel of Peace, with Rev. Raymond W. Amos, Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5: 00 – 7:00 PM on Friday prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Saturday, September 17, 2016, at 10:00 AM at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to First United Methodist Church, 325 East E. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family expresses sincere and heartfelt appreciation to Imogene and Raymond Millsaps, Ed and Ginger Cobb, Susan Hathaway and Pastor Raymond W. Amos, Sr. for the loving care shown to Virginia.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, is serving the Sparger family.