Mr. Grover Rex “Adam” Renfro

Mr. Renfro was born in Washington County and son of the late Luss & Mary Mae Henley Renfro. He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Stanley Renfro, Harold Renfro, Robert Renfro, Mack Renfro and Clarence Renfro and one sister Kathleen Jones.

He was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church and original member of Lamar Ruritan Club.

Mr. Renfro was a retired farmer, an Insurance Agent for Farmers Mutual Insurance of Washington County for 31 years, and also worked as an agent for Mt. Empire Auction Company.

Survivors include his wife, Ernestine Campbell Renfro, Jonesborough; son, Chris Renfro, Jonesborough; sister-in-law, Dorothy Renfro, Erwin; and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Mountain State Hospice for their wonderful loving care.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Clyde Hester, Pastor Jake Herron and Rev. Jeremy Dykes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, September 15, 2016 at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Ralph Clarke, Chuck Hammitt, David Renfro, Garry Renfro, Stanley Renfro and W.L. Renfro. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Jackson, Chipper White, Billy Tittle, Craig Switzer and the men of Bethesda United Methodist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church 4755 Cherokee Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Renfro family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821