Guilda Ruth Orren

Guilda was the daughter of the late George and Martha Church Orren.

Guilda graduated from Science Hill High School in 1966. She received her Bachelors degree at ETSU in 1972 and earned her Masters degree from the University of Tennessee. She worked as a social worker with Mountain States Health Alliance.

She was a member of East Pine Grove Park United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her brother, Tommy Orren; nephew, David Orren; great nephew, Jordan Orren; several cousins; and special friends, Robin Oxidine and Debbie Daniels.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 am Thursday, September 15, 2016 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pastor Lon Tobin will officiate. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Please meet at Monte Vista at 10:50 am Thursday for the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Pine Grove Park UMC, 2215 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.

