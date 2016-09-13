Claudie “Buddy” Abijah Zimmerman

He graduated from Holston High School in 1956. He received his BS in Mathematics/Science from ETSU in 1961, participating in ROTC, he was commissioned into the United States Army as a 2nd LT that same year. He served in the US Army as an Artillery Officer while stationed at Ft. Sill, OK from 1961 – 1963. While at Ft. Sill, Buddy was promoted from 2nd, to 1st LT and served in several roles. First, as a range safety officer, then a live fire range commander, and finally as a Company Commander. After college, he worked several jobs before he went into teaching. He taught school at Colonial Heights Middle School where he was a great influence on many of his students and as they became adults he developed continuing friendships and bonds with them. He worked and retired from State Farm and Allstate Insurance as a claims representative for both companies. For the last five years he had been serving on the board for Meals on Wheels, as well as being an assistant to his wife as a driver since 2003. He was a Christian and of the Baptist faith and has been an active member in his church and Sunday school class. He has been a wonderful provider, loving and caring husband to his wife, as well as his children and grandchildren. His wife, children, grandchildren, family and many friends were very important to him. He fought a courageous battle, always keeping a good attitude, and from the beginning said he was at peace with what God had put before him.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 14, 2016 from 5 – 7 p.m. at First Church of the Brethern of Johnson City, Bart Greene Rd. (across from Boones Creek Middle School). Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Ministers Bo Deaton, Russell Payne and Tony Ellis officiating. Graveside Military Honors will be Thursday, September 15 at 10:45 am at the National Veterans Cemetery in Johnson City/Mountain Home, TN. Pallbearers will be Fanie van der Berg, Fred Feathers, Jim Strickler, Wayne Wells, Scott Rouse, George Keen, Haril Carver, Jim Padgett, Gene Spears. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Bragg, Men from Sunday School Class, Allen Campbell, Curtis Salyer, Dennis Robbins, Tony Williams, Ross Beaty, Don Watterson, Ira Hubbard, Jerry Taylor, Sam Collins, Rick Liddle, Vic Davis, Jim Wilmoth, Gary Keys.

