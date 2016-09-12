Walter Preston Godsey

Mr. Godsey is preceded in death by his wife of 57 ½ years Orpha Mae Barbe Godsey, and son Edward P. (Eddy) Godsey. He is survived by daughter Betty Brown; son Daniel H. Godsey and wife Diana and son Josh; brother Clyde Godsey; daughter-in-law Suzie Godsey; granddaughter Kelly Sheets and husband Brian, great grandchildren Tyler and Gavin.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dennis Burnette and Rev. Emmit Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 pm prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. The burial will be 11:00 am Thursday in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joey Ray, Lance Godsey, Gary Gammon, Mark Stout and other friends & family. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Leonard, Larry Cox, Stephanie Perry, Dr. Fred Greear, Dr. John Williams, Dr. Bart Bradley, and Dr. Brian Mazzei.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Amedysis Home Health Care Staff & Caris Hospice Care Nurses, Nurses Miranda Johnson, Tomi Jo McCracken and Jennifer Thompson who unselfishly sacrificed their time to help us care for our dad.

