Mildred Godsey Hammond Johnson

She was a native of Sullivan County, a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School and Whittney Business College and owner/operator of Leonard’s Cleaners of Bristol, TN for 30 years until her retirement. Additionally, she was a member of the Ladies Shrine Club, the 198 Eastern star, Ladies Business Club, and a longtime member of Mayfair Church of Kingsport. She taught Sunday school for several years at Maple Street Methodist Church, which later became Mayfair.

Mildred was a lover of all God’s creatures great and small. She possessed a special kindness reserved for those that were most in need. She had patience and perseverance to make all flowers bloom with Heavenly delight. She showed love for all of her family. Her loving family and many friends who know her best will miss her.

She is survived by her brother, Junior Godsey; sister, Mary Jane Lehman; special niece, Yvonne Baird; and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and special cousins.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, September 15, 2016 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN with Dr. C. Dwayne Baird officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greeneville, SC 29605.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and residents of Life Care Center of Elizabethton and Caris Hospice.

Arrangements especially for Mrs. Johnson and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.