Mrs. Foister is survived by her husband of 51 years, Harold Foister, of the home; her daughter and son-in-law, Robin & Patrick Sturgill; granddaughters, Kaley and Madison Sturgill, all of Johnson City; her siblings, Bill (Irene) Light, Knoxville, Ron (Linda) Light, Lois Shernerhorn, all of Flint, MI, and Don (Beverly) Light, MO; mother-in-law, Ethel Foister, Jonesborough; sisters-in-law, Teresa Garland (Danny Stevens), Mtn. City, and Jan (Lynn) Barnett, Jonesborough; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.

A celebration of life service for Linda A. Foister will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 15, 2016, in the Sunrise Chapel at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Mr. Kevin Holley, Minister and Pastor Charles Fitzsimmons officiating. Music will be under the direction of Stephanie Cole. A committal and graveside service will be held at 10:30 PM, Friday, September 16, 2016, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearer will be Sonny Miller. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery on Friday at 10:20 AM

The family will greet friends and share memories on Thursday, September 15, 2016, from 5:00 PM until the service hour at 7:00 PM

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff on 2300 and 4500 at Johnson City Medical Center and to Linda’s caregivers, Patsy Miller, Mary Scott, Mary Smith and sister-in-law, Teresa Garland for the loving and exceptional care they provided to Mrs. Foister.

Words of sympathy and encouragement may be sent to the family through our website, www.TetrickFuneralHome.com.