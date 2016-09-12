Kenneth was a United States Air Force veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was member of Sunset Freewill Baptist Church and retired as a machine operator at North American Rayon Corporation. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and he loved his family. Kenneth was a master wood crafter and enjoyed working in flowers, loved to fish and hunt, but most especially he loved his home and caring for his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Kenny Lou Heaton and husband Larry, and Carole Archer and husband Stacy, all of Roan Mountain; his grandchildren, Nicholas Street and wife Celia, of Johnson City, Derek Stanley and wife Lacey, of Elizabethton, and Erica Stanley Crouse and husband Billy, of LA; his step grandson, Adam Heaton, of Roan Mountain; his great grandsons, Samuel Street, of Johnson City, Dustin Heaton and Damon Heaton, both of Roan Mountain; a sister, Judy Presnell and husband Harry, of Roan Mountain; two brothers-in-law, Bob Gouge, of TX and Ruby Greer, of SC; and his constant companion, “Lucy.” Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of Kenneth L. Stanley will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2016 in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain with Rev. Gary Whitehead, officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Tuesday or at the home of his daughters or his sister, at any time.

The graveside service will follow in the Stanley Family Cemetery in Roan Mountain. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Randy Presnell, Joe Miller, Damon Heaton, Nicholas Street, Derek Stanley, Tim Stanley, and Steve Stanley.

