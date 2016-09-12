Kaylee Theodora Rabun

She is survived by her mother and father, Stacey and Sollie “Wally” Rabun, III; her eleven-year-old sister, Sophia; her maternal grandparents, Allen and Debbie Orr, her paternal grandmother, Patricia Scarbrough and step grandfathers, Bobby Yates and Don Scarbrough; her great grandparents; aunts,

uncles, cousins; her love and best friend, Ryan Sanders and many other dear friends who adore her.

She was met in heaven by her paternal grandfather, Sollie Rabun, Jr and other loved ones who rejoiced when they saw her.

Kaylee was a Junior at Daniel Boone High School where she excelled as a student and star athlete on the high school volleyball team.

Kaylee accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior on March 5, 2007 and was baptized at Tri-Cities Baptist Church, where she was a member.

Kaylee’s life is best summed up in her own personal statement, taken from her NCSA recruiting profile:

“I desire to pursue a career in nursing. I have a very strong work ethic and I am willing to devote the time necessary to achieve my goals; whether that be academically or on the volleyball court.

Even more important than my athletic ability is my character. I am a Christian and I believe in doing what is right. I also believe in "team" and I have seen first-hand what a group of ladies can achieve if they believe in each other.”

A gathering of friends will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at Tri –Cities Baptist Church, 171 Promise Land Drive, Gray, TN 37615.

A celebration of life service will follow at 6 pm at the church.

Kaylee’s family wishes to thank the many who have shown expressions of kindness during this time.

Kaylee had a love for sheltered animals and enjoyed visiting them at the Washington County, TN Animal Shelter. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

