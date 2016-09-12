JOHNSON CITY - Jason Worley Snyder, 106, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2016 at Hillview Health Center in Elizabethton.

Jason was born on August 4, 1910 to the late Roy Mineyard and Mary Alice Grindstaff Snyder.

Jason grew up in the Valley Forge Community in Carter County, TN. He graduated from the elementary school in that community and the Elizabethton High School in Elizabethton, TN. He received his B.S. Degree from East Tennessee State Teacher’s College and taught elementary and high school in Carter County for five years prior to volunteering for the Army Air Force in July 1942. His military service was for three and one half years. He served as Technical Specialist Staffing and Personnel Management in the 12th Air Force Service Command in North Africa and Italy. Jason was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant on December 24, 1945. At his death, he was the oldest WWII veteran in the state of TN.

After leaving the service, Jason secured employment with the Veterans Administration as a Training Officer. He lived in Knoxville until 1954, when he transferred to the Veterans Administration Central Office in Washington, D.C., where he worked for two years as a Paper Management Analyst. He transferred from the V.A. to the Navy in Washington, D.C., where he worked in various departments of the Navy until his retirement from the Navy Sea Systems command on December 31, 1977. While working in D.C. he lived in Alexandria, V.A. and was a member of National City Christian Church in Washington, D.C., where he served as a Deacon, Elder and on various committees as a Laymen.

Jason became a Master Mason on July 26, 1946 at Dashiel Lodge #238, F.&A.M. in Elizabethton, TN. He affiliated with Alexandria-Washington Lodge #22, A.F. &A.M. and proudly served as its master in 1979. Jason is also a Royal Arch mason, Knights Templar, Past commander of Old Dominion Commandery #11, Past Patron of Martha Washington Chapter #42, O.E.S., and Venerable Master of the Scottish Rite Bodies of Alexandria, VA.

Jason was an honorary member of the B.E. Wooton class-super Excellent Mason since November 6, 1957.

He has an Honorary and Permanent Life Memberhsip of the Jericho Shrine Temple, A.S.O.N.M.S. of Kingsport, TN. He was an honorary member of Rhea Lodge in Jonesborough, TN. On November 20, 1993, he was honored with the Illustrious Thirty-Third Degree of the Scottish Rite Bodies of Knoxville, TN, where he was a member. He was presented his 50-year pin by the Scottish Rite on August 4, 2014. He was presented a plaque on August 4, 2016 for his 70 years of service by the Worshipper Grand Master of the state of VA.

Jason worshiped at Central Baptist Church since 1980 and was a member of William Rigell Sunday School.

He lived at Colonial Hill Retirement Center for 12 years before being moved to Hillview Health Center.

In addition to his parents, Jason was preceded in death by: his first wife, Viola Wilson Synder, from 1949 until she passed away in 1973; his second wife, Frances Shoun, from 1980 until she passed away in 2007; two sisters, Wanda Elliot and Hazel Bashor; three brothers, W.D. (Doc) Snyder, Maywood Snyder, and Dudley Snyder.

Survivors include: one step-daughter, Sandra Shoun, of Arlington, VA; one step-grandson, Brandon Curry, of Arlington, VA; one sister, Myrtle Taylor, of Johnson City, TN; three brothers, Ben Snyder, of Mountain City, TN, Floyd Snyder and his wife Joann, of Elizabethton, TN, John Snyder and his wife Ethel, of Elizabethton, TN; sister-in-law, Gladys Snyder, of Johnson City; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and special great-great nice, Marlei Snyder, of Johnson City, TN; and several cousins in KY, CA, and TN that have kept in close contact.

Special thank you to: Colonial Hill Retirement Center, staff and residents for the love and support; VA hospital and Avalon Hospice for their care; and Hillview Health Center for their excellent care.

The family of Jason Snyder will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Mr. Clay Bailey, Dr. Ron Murray, and Rev. Willard Warfield officiating.. Pallbearers will be: nephews, great nephews, and Brandon Curry. Honorary pallbearers include: church family of Central Baptist Church, staff and residents of Colonial Hill Retirement Center, members of Alexandria-Washington Lodge #22, Alexandria, VA, his many Masonic friends in VA and TN, and Dr. Larry Denny, of Johnson City. Family and friends are asked to meet at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain City, TN on Wednesday for 11 AM graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Youth of Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601, Youth of Valley Forge Christian Church, 114 Valley Forge Christian Church Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643, or Children’s Christmas Party, Jericho Shrine Temple, P.O. Box 5548, Kingsport, TN 37663.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Snyder family via www.morrisbaker.com.

