Mr. Jack Hayes

Mr. Hayes was born in Lawrence County, KY and son of the late James and Phebe Carter Hayes. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Pansy Hayes.

He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Mr. Hayes was a United States Army Veteran and a Carpenter.

Survivors include a son, Jim Hayes, Elizabethton, and daughter, Kathy Noble, Knoxville, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:45 pm Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the Hayes family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821