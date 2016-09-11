Mr. Harold Luke Gray

Mr. Gray was born in Washington County and son of the late William Andrew & Mildred Louise Steels Gray. He was also preceded in death by s son, Dale Gray, a brother, Marlin Gray and a sister, Marilyn Narron.

He was an ordained Baptist Minister

Mr. Gray was a Plumber and collected guns, coins, stamps and knives.

Survivors include five children, Evelyn Gray Woodby (Lewis Bruce), Debbie Gray Hughes (Gene), Dexter Gray (Brenda), Tim Gray (Tammy) and Michael Gray (and son Devan); two step-children, Tawana Curtis and Ricky Nugent; eighteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Gray; three sisters, Sue Foster, Vivian Baker and Wanda Steels; and several nephews and nieces.

The family will have a Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, September 13, 2016 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the home of his daughter, Debbie Hughes, 169 John Vines Road, Jonesborough.

Condolences may be sent to the Gray family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821