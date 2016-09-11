Kenneth W. Hayes

ELIZABETHTON - Kenneth W. Hayes, 78, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2016 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will be published in Tuesday and Wednesday’s edition of the newspaper. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Hayes family during this difficult time.