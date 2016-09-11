Brandon Scott Centers

Brandon attended John Battle and Sullivan East High School. He loved fishing, riding motorcycles and was an avid Virginia Tech fan. Brandon was a wonderful father to his children.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Angela Centers.

He is survived by his mother, Lesa Ann Welch and her husband, James, father, James Centers and his wife, Pam; children, Hunter Centers and Madison Armstrong; brother, Jimmy Centers; and sister, Alison Centers.

To leave an online message for the Centers family, please visit us @www.tribute-services.com.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Centers family. 240 Suncrest St., Johnson City, TN