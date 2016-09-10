William Guy Justis Jr.

He was a veteran of the 5th Ranger Battalion from 1944 through 1946, 33rd degree Mason, Shriner of the Jericho Temple, Charter Member of Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge #764, Bulls Gap Order of the Eastern Star #471, appointed Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Charter member of Bulls Gap VFW Post #9683, and Wesley Class Sunday School teacher of Bulls Gap First United Methodist Church. He was also the former 3 time Mayor of Bulls Gap, was currently serving on the Governing Board of the Rural Health Consortium, former Director of the Upper East Tennessee Regional Health Agency, served on the Tennessee Soil Conservation Board, appointed Grand Sentinel of Tennessee Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in 1996, delegate of the Democratic Party during the President Carter years, served on the Hawkins County Court, and served on the Hawkins County Election Commission as Chairman, retired as Superintendent of Hawkins County School Systems. He was a graduate of Tusculum College and received his Master's Degree from the University of Tennessee.

Survivors include his loving wife of 6 years, Charmie Bible Justis; daughter, Judy Burton (Harry); son, William Guy Justis III (Judy); sister, Katherine Antoinette Justis; grandchildren, Todd Everhart (Pam), Kent Everhart, Butch Burton, Brienna Keys (Bill), Sylvia Justis, and Dylan Guy Justis; great grandchildren, Jake Everhart and William Keys, Jr; sister-in-law, Rosa Lee Hammitt; sister-in-law and special friend, Rhonda Carter; and brother-in-law, Randy Gass.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday September 12, 2016, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, with a Masonic service to follow. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, with Pastor James Brooks, Rev. Bill Hughes, and Rev. James Roberts officiating. The graveside service will follow in McCullough-Tieke Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Dylan Justis, Kent Everhart, Todd Everhart, Randy Gass, Tyler Ricker, Mike Solomon, Daffin Anderson, and John Ellenburg.

