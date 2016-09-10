Richard Curtis

Richard proudly served in the United States Army where he served three years in Vietnam and two years in Germany. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard M. Curtis Jr..

Those left to cherish Richard’s memory include his loving wife of 40 years, Shirley Gillman-Curtis, daughter, Lorrie Curtis, two granddaughters: Taylor and Kendra Curtis; brother, Joe Gray, two sisters: Nancy Frye and Susie Banner; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday September 11, 2016 in the Sunrise Chapel at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services in Johnson City. A Graveside and Committal Service for Richard will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 12, 2016 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Ken Kyker officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.