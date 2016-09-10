Rev. James C. Hamm

James was a lifelong resident of Jonesborough, TN. He was the son of the late Edna and Goldie James Hamm.

He pastored several Free Will Baptist Churches in the local area. He also spent 55 years as a minister in service for the Lord. He was a member of Dry Creek Free Will Baptist Church.

James retired from Fleming Wholesale Food and has been retired for 19 years. He was a loving husband, father, and papaw.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by: two sisters, Lovada Ann Hamm and Dorothy Ganrude; and two brothers, Wayne Edward Hamm and Goldie Hamm.

Survivors include his wife of almost 63 years, Clara Hamm; one daughter, Judy LeSueur and her husband Larry D.; one son, James L. Hamm, Jr. and his wife Joyce; two brothers, Norman Hamm and Douglas Hamm; two sisters, Edna Smith and Mary Bryson; six grandchildren, April Martin, Melissa Lane, Jeremy LeSueur, Robert Lee Hamm, Odessia Hamm, and Levi James Hamm; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lee Colyar and his nurse, Lisa; Karing Heart, Dr. Jeffrey Schoondyke, WC/JC EMS, Dr. Sulleman Malik, and Dr. Ali Rafai with Johnson City Internal Medicine; all the nurses in the 2100 Wing of ICU and the 4300 Wing of JCMC that took care of him; and also all the support, prayers, visits, and calls from friends and loved ones.

The family of Rev. James Hamm will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Monday, September 12, 2016 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm under the direction of Rev. Dallas Gregg, with Rev. Bobby Miller assisting. The committal service is scheduled for 10 am Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Ministers, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 9:30 am Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be: James Hamm, Jr., Jeremy LeSueur, Larry D. LeSueur, Bobby Freeman, Brian Simerly, and Ricky Lyons. Honorary pallbearers are: John Markland, Tex Murray, Vergal, Hubert Yarbor, Carl Lanier, Dr. Colyar, and men of Dry Creek Free Will Baptist Church.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hamm family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Hamm family. (423) 282-1521