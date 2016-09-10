Ms. Marie Chandler Fitzgerald

Those left to cherish her memory include four children, Jerry Fitzgerald, Kathy Davenport and her husband Gene, Leroy Fitzgerald, and Jeff Fitzgerald and his wife Lisa, all of Johnson City; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law Delores Chandler of Blountville.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 3rd Floor staff of Princeton Group Rehab for the loving care given to Ms. Fitzgerald.

The family will receive family and friends of Marie at 1:00PM on Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 406 New Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Fitzgerald family.