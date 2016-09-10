Mrs. Doris Broyles

Mrs. Broyles was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Ira Sank & Rebecca Edwards Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Fay Broyles.

She was a member of Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Broyles was a retired Seamstress and Homemaker. She enjoyed family, going on outings and crocheting. She lived every day to its fullest.

Survivors include one son, Harold Broyles (Fran); special nieces, Mary Decker Slonaker (Jake) and Kay Decker Phelps; brother-in-law, Glen Broyles (Shirley); and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, September 12, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Dykes and Pastor Linda Rozar officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Mt. Wesley Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brian Dillow, Sherrill Phillips, Randy Decker, John Dunn, Jeff Street and Tim Humphreys. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Decker and Vic Kagan.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the 2900 and 7500 staff and doctors of Johnson City Medical Center and Amedisys Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the Broyles family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821