Mr. Charles Rush

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 51 years, Theresa Rush; three daughters, Melissa Marvel and husband Ron, Carmela Rush Clawson, and Charlla Williams and husband Adam; three grandchildren, Bailey Marvel, Isabella Marvel and Gabe Williams; two brothers, David Rush and Billy Rush; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jason Hatjiouannou for the loving care given to Mr. Rush.

The family will receive friends to share memories of his life on Monday, September 12, 2016 from 11:00AM until a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00PM at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services with Dr. Jody Jenkins officiating. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, September 12, 2016 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family members. For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy, PO Box 1147 Elizabethton, TN 37644.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Rush family.