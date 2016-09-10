June C. Smith Wilson

June was preceded in death by husband Bennie C. Smith, husband Charles W. Wilson, Sr., parents, S.G. and Mae Clear, and eight brothers and sisters.

She is survived by children, Barbara (Kenneth) Wiseman of Johnson City and Robyn Smith (Christy Los) of Nashville, Tennessee, one grandchild, Stephen (Heather) Wiseman of Asheville, NC, nieces and nephews, Connie (Jay) Kinder of Abingdon, VA, Oscar (Jane) Clear, Bob (Shonies) Clear, Lana Clear, Don Clear, David (Lucille) Clear of Saltville, VA, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A native of Saltville, Virginia, June graduated from Rich Valley High School in 1946. After graduation, she taught piano and typing at Rich Valley High School and attended Marion Junior College, Marion, VA.

June worked more than 30 years at ETSU, serving as secretary in the office of Public Relations and in the departments of English, Math, and Mass Communications. She was a well-organized, gifted person. She worked accurately at lightning speed and set an example of good work ethic for those around her, especially student-workers. She loved young people and served as a nurturing figure to many college students, often inviting students to eat dinner with her family.

June loved to stay busy. After retiring in 1989, she worked periodically as needed in various departments on campus, most frequently in the ETSU President's Office. She was a loyal supporter of ETSU and an enthusiastic member of the ETSU Retirees Association. In her younger years, June was a member of the Washington County Democratic Women’s Association and an avid campaigner for her favorite candidates.

June became an accomplished pianist at a young age and enjoyed playing throughout her life. After moving to an assisted living facility, she continued to enjoy the piano, returning home once or twice a week to practice until a year ago when declining health prevented her from playing anymore. June was a talented seamstress, loved NCAA basketball, and had a green thumb for growing indoor plants. She was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church.

June's family extends a special thank you to the staff at Lakebridge Health Care Center where she resided since November 2015.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ETSU Retirees Association’s Dr. Mack P. Davis Scholarships c/o ETSU RA, Office of Human Resources, Campus Box 70564, Johnson City, TN 37614-1707.

The family of June C. Smith Wilson will receive friends from 1 to 3 PM Monday, September 12, 2016, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Rev. Jonathan Jonas officiating, assisted by Dr. Janice Shelton. The graveside committal service will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Smith family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Smith family. (423) 282-1521