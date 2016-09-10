James Harold Henson, Sr.

Mr. Henson was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of American Legion Post #49. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved his family, especially his great-granddaughters, Isabella and Mallory. He was retired from Inland Container where he worked as an electrician and was a member of Sims Hill Christian Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Teresa Stapleton, Elizabethton; two sons, Brian Henson and his wife, Janie, Elizabethton; James Henson, Jr., and his wife, Judy, Creston, NC; a grandson, Nathaniel Huffman; three step-grandchildren, Craig Odom, Penny Hutchinson and Cindy Price; great-granddaughter, Isabella Huffman; several step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christine Metcalf, West Palm Beach, FL; Jackie Conner, Sarasota, FL; and a sister-in-law, Reba Whitehead, Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The service to honor the life of Mr. Henson will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 12, 2016, in the Chapel of Peace, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Rev. James Henson, Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday prior to the service or at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Janie, 108 Captain Avenue, Elizabethton.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at 10:00 AM at Sims Hill Christian Church Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be twins, Matthew and Mitchell Lipford, and Teddy Vines. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to express their heartfelt and genuine appreciation to the nurses and staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home for the loving and considerate care given to Mr. Henson during his time there.

