Doug Nelson has left behind to cherish his memories: Sister: Elaine Smalley of Orlando, FL; Nieces: Melanie Gomez and Cynthia Salguero; Great nephews, Benjamin and Nicolas Gomez

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Douglas “Doug” L. Nelson in a graveside service to be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery with the United States Air Force performing military rights. Reverend E.L. Wheeler will officiate. Those attending will meet at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Love A Child: international ministry at Loveachild.com.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Douglas “Doug” L. Nelson through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.